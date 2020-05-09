|
Richard C. Dodson
Knoxville - On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, I lost the love of my life — my soulmate, Richard C. Dodson. Richard passed away suddenly after a brief, non-coronavirus illness. He suffered his initial setback while jogging, which he truly loved to do. Richard was born in Knoxville in 1953 to Lester Henry "Hank" Dodson and Barbara Armstrong Dodson and grew up in a military family. He lived many places around the country, and spoke often of childhood experiences in Hawaii, California, and the Carolinas. He served in the Navy, a formative and precious time for him. He then graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in journalism/communications. He worked for several newspapers, finally finding his home at The Daily Times in Maryville, TN where he was the News Editor until he retired in 2018. Even after retirement, he continued to work part-time for the paper, providing an expertise of old-school journalism. Richard was a kind-hearted, sweet soul who will be forever missed by his wife of 27 years, Cathy Dodson. An equal-opportunity sports fan, Richard rooted for the Vols and the Detroit Tigers — but also the underdogs, the ones who worked hard and weren't always appreciated for it, in sports and in life. He loved his girls, Claire and Marianne Dodson, and he was immensely proud of them and never hesitated to share their accomplishments. He leaves behind his brother Charles (Glenda); nephew Chuck Dodson; niece Shelley Dodson; niece Kristi Gifford; his Aunt Terry Piper (Pat); his brothers-in-law Chris Howard (Verna) and Steve Howard (Judy); their respective children Tyler (Jasmine), Andrew, and Austin (Meegan); several dear cousins; and really great friends in his men's Bible study. Also two amazing cats Chester and Elton and an excitable (but lovable) dog Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Eric, and several aunts and uncles. Richard will be buried in a private ceremony at the Veteran's Cemetery. The family will hold a celebration of a life well lived later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Young Williams Animal Center or the . Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020