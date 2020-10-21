Richard Charles TaylorRichard Charles Taylor, named after his Great Uncle, Richard "Dock" Taylor, physically left this earth, September 28, 2020 @3:00 a.m. after a long illness. He looked as though he just fell asleep and he was surrounded by Family. Richard was born, October 11, 1955 in Knoxville, Tennessee To Geneva Mathis Taylor and Eldred L. Taylor. He was raised in a Community called Lonsdale Homes and was loved by all. He coined the nickname "Chollie Tee" in High School. He could sing and won several talent shows around Knoxville and the most memorable one is his rendition of "Make Me Wanna Holler" by Marvin Gaye. His nieces and nephews called him the smoothest and the coolest and so does his friends. He's a tall, handsome man and his physical presence will be missed tremendously by all who came to know him. His big gorgeous smile and his happy times will be with us all forever.After High School he joined the United States Army, fulfilled his duties and moved to Washington, DC with his sister and started a Civilian Government Career at Veteran's Administration Hospital. He was smart and climbed the ladder of success all the way up to Care Manager in his chosen field after going back to school to get a Degree in Business. He received numerous Performance Awards. Richard had a long rewarding Federal Government Career and due to his illness, retired.He was preceded in death by father, Eldred L. Taylor, and mother, Geneva Mathis Taylor; brother, Eldred M. Taylor.Richard is survived by sisters, Eldree Ann Taylor, Washington, DC, Mary Linda Huddleston, Flint Michigan; brothers, Edward Lee (Pat) Taylor, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Willie James (Brenda) Taylor , Knoxville, Tennessee, and David L. (Sima) Taylor, Charlotte NC; very special long time friend, Lace Hudson and many other relatives and friends. .Visitation, 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.; Celebration of Life, 11:00a.m.- 12:00 noon, at Stewart's Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE Washington, D.C., Saturday, October 24, 2020.Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY