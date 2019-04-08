|
|
Richard Cole
Corryton, TN
Richard Cole-age 71 of Corryton passed away peacefully Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by loving wife, Ina Cole; sons, Ricky Lynn Cole, Ronald Chase Cole;
parents, John Wesley and Martha Cole; brothers, Jerry Lynn Cole and June Cole; a devoted friend, Nellie (Reece) Free. He began working at age 8 and became a self-taught carpenter and entrepreneur. During the late 70's to early 80's, he drove a truck due to the drop in the housing market. He went back to building homes in the mid 80's and became semi-retired in 2009. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids and
including working on cars, their homes and he built a craft table and sewing desk for his eldest daughter. He was an avid NASCAR fan. He will be missed by his many family members and friends.
Survived by daughters, Sandra Davis (James Moss); Tonya Webb; son, Adam and Alice Cole; 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, brothers, John and Linda Cole, Jack and Ruby Cole, Denny Cole; sisters, Patricia and Rick Railey, Kay and Steven Delfina, Virginia and Lawrence Turner, Brenda and Dennis Stringfield, Wanda Rice, Barbra Hass and Elizabeth Collins. Many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M., Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Daniel Corum officiating. In lieu of
flowers, donations will be accepted at the funeral home for expenses. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2019