Richard Dennis Yarnerry, Sr.
Sevierville - Richard Dennis Yarberry, Sr., age 65 of Sevierville, TN passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Boyd's Creek Church of God. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Barbara Yarberry; and grandparents, William and Carrie "MeMe" Kirby.
His survivors include: wife, Callie Marie Yarberry; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard Yarberry, Jr. (Ronda) and Eric Wilson (Michelle); daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie Wilson (Carl); grandchildren, Cody and Tyler Wilson, Carley and Erika Dockery; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah, Jameson, and Olivia Wilson; brothers and sisters-in-law, David (Liz), Jim (Theresa), Larry (Betty), Tom (Lisa), and Alan (Laura); extended family and special friends, Carrie Yarberry Cate and Ben McFalls; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 7 PM Sunday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Elder David Cleveland officiating. Interment 11:30 AM Monday at East TN Veterans Cemetery (John Sevier). The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 14, 2019