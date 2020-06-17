Richard "Dick" Dettmering
Richard "Dick" Dettmering

Knoxville - Richard (Dick) Dettmering passed away on his birthday June 15, 2020 in Knoxville. He was born in Harvey, Illinois on June 15, 1935. Dick was 85 and the oldest of two sons of Elmer and Janet Dettmering. He grew up in Maryland. He was 6'8" and his nickname was "Bones".

Dick married Nancy, the love of his life in1956 and graduated from George Washington University in1962 with a Mechanical Engineering degree. He was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity. Working for IBM, he and Nancy moved to Knoxville, Tennessee with daughter Leigh and son Richard (Rick) in 1971.

Dick left IBM and with friends started Dalton Carpet and Furniture store on Sutherland Avenue in the former Atlantic Mills building that was shared by the former Tom's Potato Chips company. He taught Sunday school at Grace Lutheran Church for over 30 years and was truly an example of living a Christ centered life. He was a master gardener and enjoyed being a Volunteer fan, enjoying sports and fishing and the arts.

Dick loved to cook and eat but mostly eat, especially out with friends and family. He loved oysters from the Chesapeake Bay area where he grew up. He and Nancy have been active in Alzheimer's of Tennessee for many years and where he also served as President. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and best friend and will be missed by so many people.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Janet Dettmering and brother-in-law Frank Wilson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Nancy Wilson Dettmering; daughter Leigh (Eddie) Hatton; son Rick Dettmering; brother Don (Diana) Dettmering; sister-in-law Jo Ann Wilson; grandchildren Joshua (Megan) Hatton, Jennifer Maughon and Alyssa Dettmering; great-grandchildren Christopher Hatton, Eli Maughon, Emma Maughon, Cody Hatton, Caleb Hatton and Daniel Paul Hatton; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 with service to follow at 11:00 am, at Grace Lutheran Church, 9076 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37923 with Pastor Rich Elseroad officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alzheimer's Tennessee, www.alzTennessee.org, or Grace Lutheran Church www.visitgrace.org. Click Funeral Home and Cremations Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Dettmering family. www.clickfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
