Richard "Poppy" Di Via
Kingston - Richard "Poppy" Di Via age 87, of Kingston, TN, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He loved gardening, camping, hunting, and his hunting dogs. Richard was a Korean War Veteran having served in the United State Army. Above all things he loved his family more than anything. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Di Via, his life mate, Charlotte Melinda Beard, sisters, Rose Potocki, Catherine Swingle, brother, Michael Di Via Jr., and granddaughter, Katie Cronin. Survived by children Richard John Di Via of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Elaine Michelle Cronin of Pipersville, PA; Maribeth Werner of Monroeville, PA; stepdaughter Melinda Faye Lick of Harriman, TN; grandchildren Richard Lick III, Laura Klein, Douglas Guynn, Glenn Johnson, Kevin Guynn, Evan Cronin, and 8 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Requiem Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman with Father Michael Sweeney officiating, burial will follow in Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Paralyzed Veteran of America, 110 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 or The American Legion Hall Post #53, 624 Morgan Ave NE, Harriman, TN 37748. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Di Via Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
