Richard Donald Kilpatrick



Dothan, AL - Mr. Richard Donald Kilpatrick, 62, of Dothan, Alabama, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 7 P.M., at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Mark Little officiating. Private graveside services will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 P.M. until 7 P.M. prior to the service and after the service at the funeral home.



Born January 29, 1958 in St. Paul, Minnesota, Rick was the son of the late Billy and Emma Lou "Tish" Ludlam Kilpatrick. Rick was a veteran of the United States Marines Corps. He was an avid Alabama fan.



Survivors include his wife: Christy Kilpatrick of Dothan, Alabama; 3 daughters: Brandy (Brandon) Long of Wicksburg, Alabama, Mallory Wells of Slocomb, Alabama, Whitney Mynatt of Gainesville, Florida; 1 son: Tyler Mynatt of Knoxville, Tennessee; 9 grandchildren: Paityn Wells, Tanner Wells, Addisyn Wells, Hailey Long, King Long, Garyn Wells, Ayden Ochsenius, Alexis Ochsenius, Adelyn Hope; 2 sisters: B.J. (Donnie) Lynn of Eufaula, Alabama, Molly (Robert) Kilpatrick-Lloyd of Anderson, South Carolina; nieces: Melanie Blair and Tiffany (Dale) Hutchinson; aunt: Margaret Houston of Eufaula, Alabama; uncle: Monroe Ludlam of Oregon; several cousins and other nieces.









