Richard Eason
Knoxville - Richard "Dick" Herman Eason, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was a 1960 graduate of East High School, where he played football and played in the City-County Allstar game. Dick went on to join the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in Ellsworth, South Dakota. After the service, he went to work for Alcoa, where he worked for 32 years. He enjoyed many hobbies including, fishing, photography, and traveling.
Dick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane; son, Todd(Christi) Eason; granddaughters, Emma and Samantha who loved him as their Pappy; brother-in-law, Freddy(Becky) McBride and nephews, Nick McBride and Adam Lemarr.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Rachel Eason, father and mother in law, S.R. and Blanche Mcbride, and son, James Brett Eason.
Dick leaves behind a host of friends and family that he loved. He touched many lives with his kindness, wisdom and compassion. Dick will be greatly missed by family and friends. We will love him always and forever,
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Amedisys Hospice and Home Care Solutions for their compassionate care of Dick.
The family will receive friends at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9919 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 12:00p.m. to 1:00p.m. A Celebration of Life, with Reverend Charles Maynard, officiating will follow. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 S Gallaher View Road SW, Knoxville, immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dick's memory to Pat Summitt Foundation (Fund of East TN for Alzheimers), 520 West Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902, www.patsummit.org. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 12 to June 13, 2019