Richard Edward Watson
Knoxville - Richard Edward Watson, age 82, of Knoxville passed away suddenly early Monday morning, December 23, 2019 at his home.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church, the Chuck Chance Sunday School Class and loved the Lord. Richard joined the U S Air Force at age 17 and spent 12 twelve years on the electron workers of military aircrafts. He went to work for IBM for 25 years before his retirement. Richard was bass fisherman, handy man woodworker and built his own home. He would help others in any way and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maggie Huff Watson; sons, Eddie Watson, Mike (Jin) Watson, Ricky Watson and Mark Watson all of Knoxville; grandchildren, Paul (Kendra) Watson, Patty (Devon) Luepschwager, Michael (Caitlin) Watson, Lauren Watson; great grandchildren, Jacob and Samuel Daggy; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Darlene Watson of Mississippi; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Moreland officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike for graveside service with full military honors conferred by the U S Air Force and the East Tennessee Veteran's Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering c/o Central Baptist Church, 6300 Deane Hill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919. Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel is serving the Watson family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019