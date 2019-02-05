|
|
Richard Eugene Claiborne
Knoxville, TN
Richard Eugene Claiborne, age 65, of Knoxville, formerly of Lafollette, passed away suddenly at UT Medical Center on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He had a great personality and never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Richard was of the Methodist denomination. He was preceded in death by parents Curt and Loraine Claiborne. He is survived by loving wife, Frankie Crutchfield Claiborne; daughter Lauren (Jordan); brother, David Claiborne (Beth); sisters Linda Massey (Ed); Gail Hancock; Melissa Norman (Dale); and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Daniel Cox and his staff for their wonderful care; UT Medical Center CVICU doctors and staff; special friends Dr. Lowell and Barbara McCauley and children. A special thanks to Jay Burchfield and Zack Walker. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends and his canine companion Django. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM, Jerry Crutchfield officiating. Family and friends will meet at Fincastle Cemetery, Lafollette, Tennessee at 11:00 AM Thursday, February 7, 2019 for the interment, Rev. Steve Evans officiating. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fincastle United Methodist Church Women's Group, 629 Old Middlesboro Highway, Lafollette, TN 37766. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019