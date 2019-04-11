Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Richard Ezzell 73 passed away Monday evening. He is survived by daughters Angela and Lisa Walker Sonja Courtney son-in-law J Courtney, Grandchildren Gabriella and Nicholas Leggio,

travis and Casey Keith, Sheena walker, Francis Amanda Holly Allison and Adam Austin and eight Great grandchildren. Services will be held at Holley Gamble funeral home in Clinton Friday April 10. receiving of family and friends 5 -7

service @ 7 pm. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 11, 2019
