Richard Franklin Branch, Sr. "Deadman"
Strawberry Plains - Richard Franklin Branch, Sr. "Deadman", age 74 of Strawberry Plains, passed away peacefully at his home on October 10, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1945. Preceded in death by parents James D. and Gladys Branch, siblings James D. Branch Jr., Michael Branch and Joyce Branch. Survived by his wife of 43 years, Shelby Blair Branch; children, Richard F. Branch Jr., Rhonda Branch, Brian Branch, Tammie Harvey, Gloria Yates, Wanda Thompson and Christopher Branch; special family member, Norene Blair; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Robert Branch; and sister, Cathy Branch Sizemore. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15th from 11:00am-1:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a procession to Pollard Cemetery for a graveside service. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
