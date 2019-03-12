|
|
Dr. Richard G. Buturff, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Dr. Richard G. Buturff, Jr., passed away on March 7, 2019. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, on July 26, 1942 to parents Richard and Pauline Buturff. Dr. Buturff graduated from Dixon High School in Dixon, Illinois, and attended the University of Illinois. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1962-1966 and upon discharge, he graduated from Northern Illinois University. Following graduation, Dr. Buturff enrolled in Creighton University School of Dentistry and practiced dentistry for 41 years. He is survived by his former wife Nan; their four children, Richard, David, John and Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Luke, Ella, and Lauren. He loved to read, the beach, playing golf, and the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and the Tennessee Volunteers. A Celebration of Life will be held at their family home on Wednesday, March 13, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in his name to Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 12, 2019