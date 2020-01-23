|
Richard Garrison
Knoxville - Richard "Rick" Allen Garrison, age 75 , of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on his birthday, Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Portland, Tennessee and graduated from Portland High School. Rick enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a corpsman, assigned to the Marines in Vietnam. After graduating from nursing school he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps and went on to become a nurse-anesthetist. Rick retired after proudly serving 24 years in the U.S. Navy. In later years he fulfilled his goal of owning a small business and enjoyed traveling and spending time on Norris Lake.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Alton and Maudie Petty Garrison, and brother, James Garrison. He is survived by his wife, Alice Murphy Garrison; daughters Suzanne Brown and her husband, Joe, and Kelly Nash and her husband Tim; grandchildren, Holden Giesecke, Max Giesecke, Rachel Nash, Brandon Nash and Austin Nash; brothers, John W. (Dolores) Garrison and Larry Garrison; sisters in law, Mabel Garrison, Helen (Jim) Payton, Marguerite Murphy and Jean Hogg; brothers in law, Michael (Julie) Murphy and Jim (Dorothy) Murphy and many nephews and nieces.
The family will welcome friends for a memorial service with military honors at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers those who desire may make memorial donations in Rick's memory to Mission of Hope, 6030 Industrial Heights Dr NW, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020