Richard Graves
Knoxville - Richard "Dicky" Graves, 64, of Knoxville was called home on June 14, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Karen Graves; father, Harlan Richard Graves Sr; sister, Candi Yarber.
Survivors include sons, Rev Ricky (Jenny) Graves and Josh Graves; grandkids, Kayla (Austin) Linder, Brent Graves, Landry Graves; great grandkids, Neyland Linder, Holden and Hudson Linder; mother, Josephine Jackson; brothers, Tedd, Mike and Tim Graves and Larry Bledsoe; sister, Mitzi Mills; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at Faithway Baptist Church (4402 Crippen Road, Knoxville, TN 37918) at 7:00 pm with receiving of friends from 5-7 pm. Rev Rick Passmore and Rev Wayne Lay will be conducting the service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019