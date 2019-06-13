|
|
Richard "Dick" Groves
Knoxville - Richard (Dick) Patrick Groves, age 81, passed away on June 11, 2019, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a faithful and active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved traveling with his wife Mary Ann to Ireland, an avid bowler, classic car enthusiast, flower gardener, and loved spending time and sharing stories with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Genevieve Groves; Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann; children, Barbara and husband Jim Rice, Genevieve and husband Mike Martin, and Richard and Sandy Groves; grandson Steven and wife Laura Buffalo; great-granddaughter Grace Buffalo; brother Leonard and wife Judy Groves and sister Marie Groves. A Funeral Mass will be held at 3pm Friday St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8pm followed by a Rosary at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date at the St John Neumann Columbarium. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Young-Williams Animal Shelter, www.young-williams.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019