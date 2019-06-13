Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" Groves

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard "Dick" Groves Obituary
Richard "Dick" Groves

Knoxville - Richard (Dick) Patrick Groves, age 81, passed away on June 11, 2019, at his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a faithful and active member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved traveling with his wife Mary Ann to Ireland, an avid bowler, classic car enthusiast, flower gardener, and loved spending time and sharing stories with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Genevieve Groves; Dick is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann; children, Barbara and husband Jim Rice, Genevieve and husband Mike Martin, and Richard and Sandy Groves; grandson Steven and wife Laura Buffalo; great-granddaughter Grace Buffalo; brother Leonard and wife Judy Groves and sister Marie Groves. A Funeral Mass will be held at 3pm Friday St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8pm followed by a Rosary at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date at the St John Neumann Columbarium. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Young-Williams Animal Shelter, www.young-williams.org
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now