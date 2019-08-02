|
|
Rev. Richard H. (Dick) Timberlake
Knoxville - Rev. Richard H. (Dick) Timberlake, age 93, of Knoxville, TN, died, July 29, 2019. He was the son of Richard H. and Florence B. Timberlake, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the husband of Patricia (Pat) V. Timberlake. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister, Elizabeth Evans, and five infant siblings. Dick is survived by his two children, Richard (Tim) Timberlake of Nashville, and Janet Timberlake of Knoxville, and two grandchildren, Colin Timberlake and Jessica Humphrey. An engineering graduate of Virginia Tech, Dick worked four years in Detroit before feeling called to the Methodist Ministry. After receiving the Master of Divinity degree from Emory University, he served in Holston Conference for 42 years, retiring in 1994. In the Knoxville area, he was pastor at Alcoa and Concord and Superintendent of Morristown District. He was interim pastor at Ebenezer UMC after retirement. Tennessee Wesleyan College honored him with the Doctor of Divinity Degree. Memorial services will be held at Concord United Methodist Church 3pm Saturday with Rev. Larry Trotter and Rev. Catherine Nance officiating. Receiving of friends will follow the service. His ashes will be placed in the Columbarium at Concord UMC with a private ceremony. Memorials may be made to the Missions Endowment Fund at Concord UMC, 11020 Roane Drive, Farragut, TN 37934
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019