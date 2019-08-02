Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Concord United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Concord United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Timberlake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Richard H. (Dick) Timberlake


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Richard H. (Dick) Timberlake Obituary
Rev. Richard H. (Dick) Timberlake

Knoxville - Rev. Richard H. (Dick) Timberlake, age 93, of Knoxville, TN, died, July 29, 2019. He was the son of Richard H. and Florence B. Timberlake, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and the husband of Patricia (Pat) V. Timberlake. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sister, Elizabeth Evans, and five infant siblings. Dick is survived by his two children, Richard (Tim) Timberlake of Nashville, and Janet Timberlake of Knoxville, and two grandchildren, Colin Timberlake and Jessica Humphrey. An engineering graduate of Virginia Tech, Dick worked four years in Detroit before feeling called to the Methodist Ministry. After receiving the Master of Divinity degree from Emory University, he served in Holston Conference for 42 years, retiring in 1994. In the Knoxville area, he was pastor at Alcoa and Concord and Superintendent of Morristown District. He was interim pastor at Ebenezer UMC after retirement. Tennessee Wesleyan College honored him with the Doctor of Divinity Degree. Memorial services will be held at Concord United Methodist Church 3pm Saturday with Rev. Larry Trotter and Rev. Catherine Nance officiating. Receiving of friends will follow the service. His ashes will be placed in the Columbarium at Concord UMC with a private ceremony. Memorials may be made to the Missions Endowment Fund at Concord UMC, 11020 Roane Drive, Farragut, TN 37934
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now