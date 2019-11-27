Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Richard H. (Skeet) Turk Jr.

Richard H. (Skeet) Turk Jr. Obituary
Richard (Skeet) H. Turk Jr.

Atlantic City, NJ - Richard (Skeet) H. Turk Jr. passed away peacefully on 11/15/2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Born 05/17/1947, to the late Richard & Laura Turk. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. R. H. Turk Sr. and brothers Darrell and John "Jeff" Turk Father and Mother in Law Clarence J. & Eunice D. Hamphill, Sister in Law Wylene "Peggy" Cross and several Aunts and Uncles

Survivors include Devoted Wife of 40 years Georgia (Kitty) Turk Mays Landing, NJ ......Four Daughters Tawanna Byrd and Son Tyler Byrd of Chattanooga, Tn., Mia Brabson and son Richard "Rickey" Brabson III of Tucson, Arizona, Monica Simpson and son Izan Walker Jr. of Mays Landing, New Jersey,Trina "Nikki" Simms and Daughter Jourdan Simms of Tucson ,Arizona. One great grandchild Richard Brabson IV of Tucson, Arizona. Brother David Turk of Knoxville, TN. Sister in law Betty J. Scott San Francisco, Ca. Devoted Friends Roberta "Rose" Davis Russell Hampton, Greg Hudson, Joe Thomas, Roy Washington and Jerry Stratton and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11-12 Noon with The Celebration to start at Noon at Peace and Goodwill Baptist Church , 1723 Washington Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917 with Rev. John Jordan officiating. The final resting place will immediately follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Dove release to conclude. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
