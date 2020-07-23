Richard Hamilton
Mascot - Richard "Rick" Hamilton - age 68 of Mascot passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2020. Rick was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on September 7, 1951 to Edgar and Mary Johnson Hamilton. He graduated from Gibbs High School; and in 1989, Rick married his wife of 31 years, Sheila, and together they had one daughter, Sara. Rick enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving father and husband, a kind man who would help anyone in need, a fun-loving person with a great sense of humor, and as someone who never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Rick is preceded in death by brother, John Waggoner, and several aunts and uncles. Rick is survived by wife, Sheila Hamilton; daughter, Sara Thomson and husband Kenny; brother, Joe Hamilton and wife Amy; brother, Mike Hamilton; sister, Debra Ross and husband Brad; step mother, Judy Hamilton; several nieces and nephews; and many close friends including Glen Jenkins and Dale "RD" Thurman. The family would like to thank Island Home Park Health and Rehabilitation for caring for Rick during his final months. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com