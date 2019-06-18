|
Richard Henry Hill Sr.
Knoxville - Richard "Rick" H. Hill, Sr., age 89, of South Knoxville, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was a 1950 graduate of Young High School where he was an outstanding football player. Upon graduation, he attended the University of Tennessee where he played football under General Neyland for a short time before enlisting in the Army during the Korean Conflict. In 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Ann Burnett. After returning from the service, Rick began his career with KUB where he worked for 27 years. He later opened the Chapman Highway Driving Range which he owned and operated until 2015. Rick was a member and deacon of Valley Grove Baptist Church for over 65 years. He was an active member of Seymour Optimist where he coached little league for a number of years. Rick was an avid golfer and loved sports and spending time in the mountains but most of all he loved and enjoyed his family. Preceded in death by his parents, Jesse R. Hill and Frances Turbyville Hill; daughter, Debbie Hill; brothers, Boyd, Harold, Earl, Charles, Carl and Lynn; sisters, Eula, Eunice, Margaret and Marie. Survivors include wife of 68 years, Joyce Ann Burnett Hill; sons, Richard H. Hill, Jr. and wife Connie, Stan W. Hill and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Chris Hill (Melissa), Tyler Hill (Alyssa), Brad Hill, Rebekah Hill Shaw (Lemon) and Emily Hill Vaughan (Dustin); great-grandchildren, Amelia Hill, Hudson and Harper Vaughan and Micah Shaw; sister-in-law, Doris Rowe; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the following caregivers for their love and care: Pam Scott, Fay Swafford, Margaret Cody and Violet Bridges. Family will receive friends 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 in the visitation rooms at Berry Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Valley Grove Cemetery, 9000 Sevierville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 for an 11:00 am graveside service with military honors by the Army National Guard. Reverend Keith Vaughan officiating. Memorials may be made to either , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 West Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916. The family invites you to share memories of Rick and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com
