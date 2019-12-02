|
|
Richard Henry "R.H." Polk
Powell - Richard Henry "R.H." Polk, 89, retired construction worker for A.B. Long Construction died Friday, November 29, 2019 at his residence in Powell, Tennessee.
A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 2:00 P.M. at Gibsonville Cemetery with Reverend Bob Rush officiating. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M. at Oakes and Nichols Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born August 24, 1930 in Williamson County, Tennessee he was the son of the late Phillip Z. Polk and the late Marie Thompson Polk. On March 5, 1955, he married Helen Juanita Daniels Polk who preceded him in death January 28, 2013. Mr. Polk was a member of Bell's Campground Baptist Church in Powell, Tennessee.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019