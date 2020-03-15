Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at Steve and Dorothy Allen's
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ireland Gilliam

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ireland Gilliam Obituary
Richard Ireland Gilliam

Knoxville - Richard Ireland Gilliam, age 58, of Knoxville TN went to be with the lord on March 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marlene Gilliam-Carver, father Arnold Gilliam, brothers; James and Ronald Gilliam, and great-nephew, Steven Allen Jr.

He is survived by his daughter Mellisa Ruger (Robert), grandchildren; Matthew and Anthony Ruger, sisters; Dorothy Allen, Patricia Goode, and Sherry Brown, nephews Steven, David, and Chris Allen and families, niece Ashley Brown and son Christian Brown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will have a memorial service at Steve and Dorothy Allen's Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -