Richard Ireland Gilliam
Knoxville - Richard Ireland Gilliam, age 58, of Knoxville TN went to be with the lord on March 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Marlene Gilliam-Carver, father Arnold Gilliam, brothers; James and Ronald Gilliam, and great-nephew, Steven Allen Jr.
He is survived by his daughter Mellisa Ruger (Robert), grandchildren; Matthew and Anthony Ruger, sisters; Dorothy Allen, Patricia Goode, and Sherry Brown, nephews Steven, David, and Chris Allen and families, niece Ashley Brown and son Christian Brown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will have a memorial service at Steve and Dorothy Allen's Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm.
