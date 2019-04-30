|
|
Richard (Dick) James Kennedy
Knoxville, TN
Richard (Dick) James Kennedy, 83, of Knoxville, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. Dick was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Dick was a professional player, coach and manager with the Cincinnati Reds baseball
organization and retired from Eagle Distributing in Knoxville. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert Sr. and Gertrude Kennedy; brother, Robert Kennedy Jr.;
sister-in-law; Sara Kennedy; brother-in-law, Bill Horner. Dick is survived by Wife of 52 years, Bettye (Horner) Kennedy; daughter, Laura Anderson; grandsons, Spencer and Deacon Anderson; sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Rick Riddle;
sister-in-law's, Sandra Kennedy and Betty M. Horner;
brother-in-law Jack Horner and sister-in-law, Janice Horner;
special friend Judy Martin; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy. Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jack Wilder officiating. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11:00 am
graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 6632 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019