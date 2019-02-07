|
|
Richard James Martin
Knoxville, TN
Richard J. Martin, age 71, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 27, 2019. He passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Knoxville on November 4, 1947. He was a member of Deaderick Ave. Baptist Church. He graduated from Bearden High School in 1966. He attended the University of Tennessee before joining the Army and serving in Vietnam. After an Honorable Discharge from the Army, Richard studied to become a respiratory therapist and worked for the Department of Veteran Affairs in Florida at one of their VA hospitals. He retired after 33 years of service and moved back to Knoxville. Richard was an avid history buff and a Life Member in the NRA. He is preceded in death by parents, Roger and Mildred Martin; aunts, Margaret Llewellyn, Nell Hickey, and Lucille Farris; uncles, Dennis Hickey, Tom Higgins, and Ed Loftis; cousins, James Farris and John Hickey. He leaves behind cousins, Alicia Higgins, Jane Loftis Payne, Martha Farris, and all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many close friends. Special love and thanks go to NHC Ft. Sanders, Arbor Terrace Assisted Living, Amedisys Hospice and Angels Around the Clock caregivers. Family and friends will have a graveside service on Sunday, February 10, at 3:00 PM at Edgewood Cemetery, 229 South Gallaher View Road SW, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Richard's memory to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019