Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Church
Tellico Village, TN
Calling hours
Following Services
Richard L. Stoothoff Obituary
Richard L. Stoothoff

Tellico Village Loudon, TN

Richard Lee Stoothoff passed away on April 29, 2019, at Summit View of Farragut at age 88. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeannette, son Timothy who only lived four months, parents William and Gladys Stoothoff, and a sister and brothers.

Richard is survived by 4 children; 2 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

In 1953, Richard and Jeanette were

married, and in 1955 Richard was

drafted into the army. He was assigned to Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. After 6 months he was transferred to Santa Monica, California, to oversee a rocket contract Red Stone had at Douglas Aircraft. After discharge they moved to Pontiac, Michigan, where he had a job with a company

designing anti-tank missiles for Red Stone Arsenal. That job only

lasted 1-1/2 years and then he got a position with General Electric's jet engine facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In 1990 they retired and moved to Tellico Village, Tennessee. They bought a townhouse overlooking Tellico Lake and the Yacht Club, with views of the Cumberland Mountains to the north and Smoky and Cherokee mountains to the south. They loved boating and traveling and had many wonderful trips while living in Ohio and Tellico Village. They joined the Tellico Village Community Church and had many friends and family visitors to come see the lake and mountains and do some boating.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for him on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Community Church in Tellico Village. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Community Church at Tellico Village.

www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019
