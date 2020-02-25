|
|
Richard Lee Drake
Knoxville - Drake, Richard Lee "Sweetie," age 74, of Knoxville, TN, passed away peacefully at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on February 22, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1945, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to the late Clarence and Evelyn Drake. Sweetie was a loving, caring, and generous father, grandfather and husband. He was a great friend to many and was always willing to help others. He was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tennessee. His love and presence will be missed and felt by many.
Preceded in death by his devoted wife, Betty Cade Drake; parents, Clarence and Evelyn Drake; sister, Hazel "Teenie Baby" Drake; and brother, James Edward "Baby Brother" Drake.
He leaves to cherish his memory daughters: Traci (Michael) Long and Kelli Drake; grandchildren: Donovan, Destini, and Drake Long, sisters: Dora Jane Smith and Cherry (Josephus) Thompson, a host of nieces, nephews and special friends. A very special thank you to the Austin Class of 1962, Eddie Wells Garage friends, Robert (Jerry) Lankford, Rick Johnson and James Carmichael.
Saturday, February 29, 2020, the family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 1807 Dandridge Ave, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Leroy Franklin officiating. Entombment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church on the day of the funeral. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020