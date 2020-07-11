1/1
Richard Lee Fryza Jr.
Richard Lee Fryza Jr.

Farragut - Richard Lee Fryza Jr, age 34, of Farragut passed away suddenly on Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020 in an automobile accident.

Lee was a member of Central Baptist Bearden. He loved cars, especially classic cars, going out with his friends and video games.

Lee is preceded in death by his mother, Amy Fryza; grandparents, Jean (Jack) Carver, Dorothy and Walt Fryza; aunt, Kia Carver; cousin, Walter Fryza

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Longchamp; daughter, Lauren Longchamp; father, Richard Fryza and wife, Colleen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Linda Longchamp; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Jeremy Sharp; nephew, Derrick Sharp; uncle, Edward Fryza and wife Carolyn; special friend, David Hobbs and his son, Victor (Davey).

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
