Richard Lee Fryza Jr.Farragut - Richard Lee Fryza Jr, age 34, of Farragut passed away suddenly on Thursday afternoon, July 9, 2020 in an automobile accident.Lee was a member of Central Baptist Bearden. He loved cars, especially classic cars, going out with his friends and video games.Lee is preceded in death by his mother, Amy Fryza; grandparents, Jean (Jack) Carver, Dorothy and Walt Fryza; aunt, Kia Carver; cousin, Walter FryzaHe is survived by his wife, Jessica Longchamp; daughter, Lauren Longchamp; father, Richard Fryza and wife, Colleen; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Linda Longchamp; sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Jeremy Sharp; nephew, Derrick Sharp; uncle, Edward Fryza and wife Carolyn; special friend, David Hobbs and his son, Victor (Davey).A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.