Richard Louis "Dick" RegalaKnoxville - Richard Louis "Dick" Regala, age 82, of Knoxville, formerly of Tellico Village passed away early Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.Dick was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was retired from Westinghouse after 31 years of service. Dick was an avid woodworker, fisherman and enjoyed golf.He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex Regala and Emma Bricca Regala.Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose Marie McCartney Regala; children, Kevin Regala and wife Ginny of Minot, North Dakota, Annette Regala and partner Christine Buckner of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Laura Templin and husband Frank of Knoxville, Renee DiPilla and husband Ed of Quarryville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Joseph DiPilla and wife Jacqueline, Chad DiPilla and wife Tonya, Hunter Templin; great granddaughter, Sloane DiPilla; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Kenny Carruthers; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Jim and Cris Mash.A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Doug Owens celebrant.