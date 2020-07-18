1/1
Richard Louis "Dick" Regala
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Louis "Dick" Regala

Knoxville - Richard Louis "Dick" Regala, age 82, of Knoxville, formerly of Tellico Village passed away early Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Dick was a member of All Saints Catholic Church. He was retired from Westinghouse after 31 years of service. Dick was an avid woodworker, fisherman and enjoyed golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alex Regala and Emma Bricca Regala.

Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rose Marie McCartney Regala; children, Kevin Regala and wife Ginny of Minot, North Dakota, Annette Regala and partner Christine Buckner of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, Laura Templin and husband Frank of Knoxville, Renee DiPilla and husband Ed of Quarryville, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Joseph DiPilla and wife Jacqueline, Chad DiPilla and wife Tonya, Hunter Templin; great granddaughter, Sloane DiPilla; sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Kenny Carruthers; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Jim and Cris Mash.

A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Doug Owens celebrant.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved