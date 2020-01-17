|
|
Richard Lynn Jackson
Marietta - It is with fondness and love that we remember Rick. He left behind a legacy instilled with love of family, with love of any University of Tennessee sport, and with genuine gratitude for his earthly life.
Born and raised in Johnson City, Tennessee, Rick attended ETSU; married Brenda Calhoun, his wife of 58 years; and raised his two children in Knoxville, which he has called home for his last 50 years. Rick enjoyed a long career as a Manufacturers' representative. He was an active member of the Cokesbury United Methodist Church in West Knoxville.
Rick will be remembered by many as a coach and mentor on the Little League fields, as an avid UT baseball fan cheering on his grandson, and a proud constant attendee at his granddaughters' myriad events.
Those mourning Rick's departure: his loving wife Brenda, daughter Angie Chalmers (Gardner), and son Rick Jackson Jr. (Lisa), all of Atlanta GA.
Grandchildren: Logan Chalmers, Riley Chalmers, Richard Jackson III, Sara Elizabeth Jackson, and Emily Parker Jackson.
Siblings: Bob Jackson - Nevada, Jim Jackson (Jean) - Florida, Brenda Gentry (Gary) - Tennessee, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Johnson City, Tennessee Boys and Girls Club, 2210 West Market Street, Johnson City Tennessee 37604 would be greatly appreciated.
"He will raise you up on eagle's wings,
bear you on the breath of dawn,
make you to shine like the sun,
and hold you in the palm of His Hand."
Psalm 91
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020