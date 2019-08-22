Services
Austell, GA - Richard Macferran Shane, age 81, of Austell, GA, formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away August 19, 2019. Richard graduated from Cornell University with his Ph.D., taught civil engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, and retired as a civil engineer from the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was a long-time member of Fountain City United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN. In his free time, he enjoyed photography, playing bridge, traveling, and rooting for the Tennessee Lady Vols. Richard is survived by his wife, Judith Shane; children, Rick Shane of Lilburn, GA, Nancy Burnham of Flower Mound, TX, and Leslie Kehoe of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Stephanie, Rebecca, Erica, Alison, Danielle, Ashley, and Andrew; and sister, Jeanne Metzger. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2:00 PM at Presbyterian Village Center with Rev. Chris Moore-Keish officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Presbyterian Village, 2000 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106 or the at . Arrangements are with Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, www.davissstruempf.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019
