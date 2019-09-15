|
Richard Mark Bartosik
Knoxville - Richard Mark Bartosik passed away September 12, 2019. He was 63 years old having been born on August 31, 1956 in Monessen PA. Richard graduated from Virginia Military Institute where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Army where he proudly served his country for 12 years. He was a member of First Farragut United Methodist Church where he was an active part of the choir for many years.
Richard was employed as a Project Engineer for Consolidate Nuclear Security at Y12. He loved hiking, camping, and backpacking. He was active in his community as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scout Leader, and participating in mission trips with the church.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Veronica and daughter April, brothers Harry Bartosik of Virginia and Brian Bartosik of Monessen, PA. He is preceded in death by his father, Harry Jerome Bartosik, mother, Mary Matafka Bartosik, son, Nickolas Bartosik, and sister, Dora Christine Bartosik.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. at First Farragut United Methodist Church in Farragut, Tennessee. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the VMI Keydet Club, P.O. Box 932 Lexington, VA 24450, or to First Farragut United Methodist Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019