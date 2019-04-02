|
|
Richard Millis
Knoxville, TN
Richard Millis of Knoxville, TN, passed away, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the age of 77. After a long battle with Alzheimer's. He died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Richard was a faithful member of Holston Baptist Church for 36 years and a veteran of the US Army. He will be greatly missed by family, church, and friends. Preceded in death by his beloved son, Scotty Millis; parents, Sammy & Margaret Millis and siblings. Survived by loving wife of 52 years, Sharon; devoted daughter, Kimberly (Bill) Steele; grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Hannah Siedler and Megan Grey; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Wayne) King, Nancy Merritt; special nieces, nephews, and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Butch Cook, Bob Oglesby, Jim Braden, and Stacy Cate. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5 - 6 pm at Holston Baptist Church with services to follow officiated by Rev. Toby Downey and Rev. Jack Kirkland. Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:30 am at John Sevier Veterans Cemetery for graveside services with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, give your family a hug. Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 is handling the arrangements for the Millis Family. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com 865-523-4999
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019