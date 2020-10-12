1/
Richard Ogle Farmer
Farmer, Richard Ogle (Dickey) age 77 passed away peacefully on Oct 3. Member and Trustee of Churchwell Ave Baptist Church. Richard was a humble Christian, a devoted husband, an American patriot, a proud father, grandfather ,a supportive brother, a mason and loyal friend. Preceded in death by parents, Ogle and Ruth, 2 sisters Martha and Sandra, brother Bobby. Survived by wife Kay, brother Karl (sandy) Farmer, sisters Brenda Smith, Betty Choate, Linda Reynolds. Children Cynthia (Howard) Hobbs, Cheryl (Roger) Wells, Christy (Charlie) Galloway, Brian (Becca) Farmer, Chris (Heather Hickman, Mark (Ginny) Hickman, Sister in law Robin (Bobby) Pierce, Jeff (Aundrea) Heath, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special friend Bill Moore. Services Wednesday Oct 14 at Churchwell Ave Baptist. Visitation 5 - 7 pm with service to follow with Dr. Ken Link officiating. Military burial at later date.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
