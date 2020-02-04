|
Richard Owen
Knoxville - Richard Vance "Richie" Owen, age 72, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Richie served our country in the United States Navy. After retiring from TVA, he went on to work for Parkwest where he enjoyed the interactions with the patients and staff. Richie's hobby's included hiking and photography. He loved the beauty of nature and the companionship of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Verbon Owen.
The loved ones he leaves behind included, his every loving mother, Mary L Owen; daughters, Tribby (Eric) Kelly and Jasmine (Will) Brown; grandchildren; Kyla, Olivia, Jordan and Isabella Kelly; Demi and Jeremiah Steele; great grandchildren; Tinslee, Teegan Steele, and Adeline Crandall. He was a loyal friend to many.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Steven Kelly officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Johnny Walker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Smokies, www.friendsofthesmokies.org
