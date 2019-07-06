Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Norris Memorial Garden
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Burkhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Randall Burkhart


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Randall Burkhart Obituary
Richard Randall Burkhart

Andersonville - Richard Randall Burkhart, age 63 of Andersonville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 3, 2019. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia June Burkhart of Maynardville; father, Ellis Richard Burkhart of North Carolina.

He is survived by his wife of eight years, Janie Burkhart; daughter, Angela (Billy) Wilkerson; step daughter, Ashley (Paul) Langlois; granddaughters, Kaylee Wilkerson, Delana Raby, Ella Langlois, Gracelynn Barbee; brother, David (Vickie) Burkhart; sister, Rhonda Burkhart; special nephew, Dusty (Sarah) Burkhart; a host of other nieces and nephews, father and mother-in-law, Johnny and Barbara Ridenour; brother-in-law, Bill Ridenour; sister-in-law, Maria (Leo) Elliott; special aunts, Helen Roberts and Linda Ault.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Steve Ailor and Dusty Burkhart officiating. His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now