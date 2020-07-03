1/
Richard Randall VanSickle
Richard Randall Van Sickle

Knoxville - Richard Randall Van Sickle age 91 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on Friday morning July 3, 2020 at his home. He was a member of The Most Sacred Heart Cathedral Knoxville, TN. Richard was retired from Rohm & Haas Company, a community volunteer, and a Marine Corps Veteran. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Jean Van Sickle, his parents Mary and Randall Van Sickle, his brother Roger Van Sickle, sister-in-law Dolores Van Sickle, and great granddaughter Lauren Grace Williams.

Survived by children Randall Van Sickle (Donna), Dr. Richard Van Sickle (Deborah), Karen Morris (J. Douglas), Thomas Van Sickle (Marsha); Grandchildren Lisa Williams, Dr. Karina Hogue (Brent), Keith Morris (Lindsey), Sarah Morrow (Tyler), Suzannah Richey (Art), Laura Van Sickle, Ben Morris, Richie Van Sickle, Tommy Van Sickle, Dr. Jacob Morris (Jade); Great-grandchildren Sam Williams, Sawyer Scales, Brooks Morris, Waylon Scales, Koa Morrow, Clare Hogue, Kai Morrow; brother David Van Sickle (Harriet), brother-in-law Thomas Hoppey (Carol), sister-in-law Jean Van Sickle and many beloved nephews and nieces.

Private Family Funeral Mass to be held at the Most Sacred Heart Cathedral Knoxville, TN with Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials in Richard's name may be made to: Catholic Charities of East Tennessee 119 Dameron Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917, East Tennessee Children's Hospital P.O. Box 15010 Knoxville, TN 37901-5010, The Most Sacred Heart Cathedral Knoxville 417 Erin Drive Suite 120, Knoxville, TN 37919, Northshore Heights Senior Living 8804 S. Northshore Drive, Knoxville, TN 37922.

Rose Mann is honored to serve Richard's family.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
