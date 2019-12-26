|
Richard Ray Spears, Sr
Knoxville - Richard Ray Spears, born November 20, 1935 went to be with the Lord on Christmas Day, 2019 after a long battle with cancer, a battle that saw him survive years of treatment and emerge victorious for over 20 years. Richard always gave glory to God for his long life after being diagnosed, and enduring surgeries and several stays in the hospital. Richard Spears was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Aline Spears, and sister Jeannette Spears. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patsye; a brother, John David and wife Joyce; sister, Frances Bruce; sons Richard Ray, Jr (Marilyn), Ralph Timothy (Michele), and Brian Scott Spears; grandchildren, Kate Whitney (Phillip) and Camille Spears.
Richard Spears was born in Dennison, Texas and moved with his family to Oak Ridge Tennessee, where he attended Oak Ridge High School and met the love of his life, Patsye. He was a stellar athlete who excelled at track and field (shot-put and discus), and football. While attending Oak Ridge High, Richard played lineman on some of the Oak Ridge Wildcats' greatest teams of the 1950's, where he was recruited by several colleges to play football, including The University of Tennessee, Auburn University, University of Kentucky and Tennessee Tech. He and Patsye married upon Richard's graduation from Oak Ridge High. He chose Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, where he was given a full football scholarship. There he earned a Mechanical Engineering degree, and went to work for Y-12 at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. While at ORNL, Richard helped work on national defense projects related to the United States' nuclear program. He also worked in helping design and manufacture the containers that held moon rocks and other materials from the lunar surface that were obtained and returned in NASA's Apollo Moon missions. Richard was recognized nationally by the United States Department of Energy with an Award of Excellence he received in the mid 1980's, for contributing cost-cutting measure plans for the nuclear division, which saved the government millions of dollars.
Richard Spears was an Elder at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Farragut. Upon retirement from ORNL, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Patsye; activities with his granddaughters, Kate and Camille; and riding his motorcycle with his friend, Pastor Leonard Turner. He was active in Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church's truck stop ministry, and drove a van for family members to visit inmates in the church's prison ministry. He was a constant witness for the Lord Jesus Christ and was kind and compassionate to those who were going through hard times in their lives. He will always be remembered for his keen sense of humor, his vast knowledge of every subject, his love of reading and learning, his many friends and his strong love for his family.
Funeral services for Richard Ray Spears will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29 at a graveside service at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church's cemetery, on Union Road in Farragut. Union Cumberland Presbyterian Pastor Leonard Turner will preside over the service. Friends can meet at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 400 Everett Road, Farragut, Tennessee 37934 before the services if in need of directions to the cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019