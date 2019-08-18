|
|
Richard "Hank" Sauer
Oak Ridge - Richard P. "Hank" Sauer age 89, passed away on Monday August 12, 2019 in his home in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Cecelia and James Sauer and was the youngest of 5 children. Hank was a career veteran of the U.S. Air Force who enlisted in 1948 after serving 13 months in the Naval Reserve. His first assignment was support in the Berlin Airlift and he served in the Korea and Vietnam Wars. He served admirably around the world and achieved the rank of Chief Master Seargent. In 2001 Hank was the first enlisted inductee into the U.S. Air Force Communications & Information Hall of Fame. In 1969 Hank married Carol Glynn Sauer who passed away in 2010. In 1975 he, in his wife's words, "dragged" the family to Oak Ridge where he resided for the rest of his life. Rest was something Hank did not do well as his personality and generosity flourished with everyone he met. He has probably already "called a staff meeting to get heaven organized." In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the ORHS Track Team or the ORHS RISE Pantry - 1450 Oak Ridge Turnpike Oak Ridge, TN 37830. P lease indicate in memory of Hank Sauer on the memo line. Hank's going away party will be held at the Oak Ridge Aubrey's Sunday August 25th from 10:30am to 1:00pm. Arrangements by Weatherford Mortuary. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019