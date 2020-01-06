Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Knoxville - Richard Settle, age 66, of Knoxville, passed away January 4, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith and a lifelong resident of Fountain City. Rick was preceded in death by wife, Teresa Settle, father, Clifford Settle, and brother, Danny Settle. Survivors include daughters, Allison LaFollette and husband Jerry, and Margaret Hansen, grandchildren, Shelby and Caroline LaFollette and Isaac Arwood, mother, Betty Settle, sister, Lisa Lovelady and husband Dan, and nephew, Josh Bennett and wife Erin, as well as many other relatives and loved ones. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Allen James officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 pm Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for interment at 1 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
