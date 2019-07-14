|
|
Richard Shirey
Caryville, TN - Richard Shirey 57 of Caryville, TN passed surrounded by his loved ones on July 12, 2019. Richard enjoyed bingo, being on the lake, family games, and making laughter a part of everyday life.
He is preceded in death by his mother Louise Jansen.
He is survived by his father Gerald Shirey (Marsha), siblings Gerald Shirey (Teena), Beverly Stoltfus (Rob), Amy Hendricks (Todd), and Billy Shirey, wife Mary, children Brandi Wilson (Sean), Kyle Shirey (Natosha), Bridget Foster (Chris), and Kasey Shirey (Beth), and grandchildren Connor, Gracyn, Blake, Ethan, Madelyn, Shelby, Syrus, Lilian, Katelyn, Scout, Emmalyn, Maven and best friend Jimmy Whaley (Gidgett).
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Todd Hendricks officiating. www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 14 to July 15, 2019