Richard Taylor
Richard Taylor

Knoxville - Richard Taylor passed over to his Heavenly home on Sunday, 9/20/2020. Richard was born on February 2, 1928 as the fifth child of ten children of Walter Taylor and Glenda Taylor in Columbus, Cherokee County, Kansas. Nine survived to adulthood and seven preceded him in death with two sisters, Shirley Mogle (Jim) and Leah Brassert (John) of Columbus, Kansas surviving him along with many nieces and nephews. Richard (Dick to family) came to Knoxville with his wife Mary Jo and had 1 son, Mike Taylor. They divorced and after several years of being single, Richard met and then married Dorothy Prince Riley in December of 1962. Dorothy had 2 children, Patricia and John Riley from a previous marriage. Richard and Dorothy enjoyed 52 years of marriage until the death of Dorothy in August 2015. Patricia Riley Gibson preceded Richard in death as well as daughter in law Sherry Riley. Richard is survived by sons Mike Taylor (Judy) and John Riley; six grandchildren, Kimberley Smith Taylor (Gator), Michael Taylor (Jennifer), Bradley Taylor (Kinsey), Travis Gibson, Matthew(Sarah) and Shane Nichols plus 16 great and great, great grandchildren, as well as son in law Gary Gibson. The family gives thanks to Covenant Hospice for their professional and loving care of Richard.

Richard retired from Robert Shaw Fulton Sylphon Co. after many years of employment. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church for 57 year (Whitney)s where some knew him as Mr. Volunteer. Some of Richards church activities at various times included working with the youth, in the bus ministry where he was a driver and helped with the bus maintenance, helped with the organization of Central Lights (older adults group ministry) as well as various committees. Richard also volunteered with Contact of Knoxville, a telephone ministry, from its inception to its final work. He volunteered with the Volunteer Help Ministry Knoxville for several years. He also delivered meals for Meals on Wheels for several years. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army having been awarded the National Defense Service Medal; Army of Occupation Medal (Germany); Good Conduct Medal; Marksman (Carbine) designation. Humble, humility, and service are traits that fit Richard well.

Due to the Covid 19 problem, there will be no scheduled visitation but will be an interment service at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020

at 11:00 a.m. led by Rev. Jimmy Sherrod. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Richard's name be made to Central United Methodist Church 201 East Third Ave. Knoxville, TN 37917, www.knoxcentralumc.org.

Friends may call at their convenience at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
