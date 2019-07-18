|
|
Richard (Dick) Tisdale
Farragut - Richard Allen (Dick) Tisdale, age 79, of Farragut, TN died on Tuesday afternoon, July 16 after battling cancer for a number of years.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Jean Tisdale of Knoxville, TN and in-laws, Bob and Virginia Stephens of Wilmington, DE. Survivors include his wife Ellen of 51 years; daughter, Lisa Tisdale Sturges; son-in-law, John; grandchildren, Julia Margaret and John (Jack) Stephens of Decatur, AL. Also survived by his siblings, Mike, Jack, Randy and Carol of Knoxville; brother, Don of Georgia; in addition he is survived by many wonderful in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Dick was a member of the first graduating class of Holston High School and later went on to attend the University of Tennessee. As an avid UT fan, he held the same season football tickets for 47 years and season tickets for the Lady Vols Basketball for 26 years. He was a former member of Fox Den Country Club for 30 years. He spent 36 years as a manufacturers rep in the rubber footwear industry. He retired from the Norcross Safety Company in Rock Island, Illinois.
Both Dick and Ellen enjoyed traveling and took numerous trips at home and abroad. He had a particular love for the Low Country and always looked forward to his visits to Hilton Head to which he had been going since 1978.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Mitchell Martin and his nurse practitioner Lainey Briggs for their excellent care, and to all the wonderful employees at Tennessee Cancer Specialists who were so very kind to us during this journey. We would also like to thank the Life Care Center of Blount County for the constant love and care provided to us both.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Private graveside service will be held with Rev. Adam Tisdale officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pat Summitt Foundation, www.patsummitt.org or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital,
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 18 to July 19, 2019