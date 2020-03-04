|
|
Richard Turl Williams, II
Louisville - Mr. Richard Turl Williams, II, 69, of Louisville Tennessee, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on December 23, 1950 to the late Richard Turl "RT", and Ida Evelyn Harris Williams. Richard graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1973 with a B.S. in Mathematics, and went on to earn an M.S. in Geophysics from Virginia Tech in 1976 and his Ph. D. in Geophysics from Virginia Tech in 1979. During the months of October through February in 1975-1976, and 1977-1978, Richard conducted research in the Antarctica.
In 1979 Mr. Williams joined the Faculty of the University of West Virginia and remained there until 1983 when he transferred to the University of South Carolina. In 1987, Mr. Williams joined the University of Tennessee with the Earth & Planetary Science Department where he was still a current Faculty member.
Survivors include: his wife, Natalia Williams, of Krasnodar Russia; his children, Richard Charles Williams, of Maryville, TN, Elizabeth Regina McKinney (Benjamin); of Johnson City, TN his step-daughter, Lada Shuvalova, of Krasnodar Russia; his granddaughter, Mahayla Grace Williams; one brother, Robert Williams (Nancy); one sister, Carol Williams Sole (Jeff); as well as a host of other extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, with Rev. Mark Condrey officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 11AM Friday, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be: Rob Williams, Richard Williams, Jeff Sole, Benjamin McKinney, and Sheldon Terry, Jr.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020