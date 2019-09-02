|
Richard Veals
Knoxville - Richard (Rick) Earnest Veals, age 63, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Rick was born on February 21, 1956, to Evelyn Jewel (Gaddis) and Earnest Eugene Veals, both from Knoxville, TN. Married to Cynthia (Cindy) Garner Veals for 32 years. Attended West High School, in Knoxville, TN. Served briefly in the US Army in 1974, but was honorably discharged due to illness. Worked at Tom's Foods (Knoxville) and Aisin Automotive (Clinton). Strong Christian faith, member of North Star Church. Hobbies: Fishing, Camping, Karaoke and Dancing, but the thing he loved most was his family, especially his three granddaughters. Survived by wife, Cynthia Garner Veals; sons, Richard Garner Veals and Nicholas Tyler Veals; grandchildren, Isabella Kate Veals, Audrey Caroline Veals and Ameliah Parker Veals; siblings, Mark Veals Patty (Veals) Padgett, Linda (Veals) Harris and Susan (Veals) Brown and husband, Dewey Brown; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by: father, mother and brother, Randy Veals. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, East Tennessee Chapter, address: 5401 Kingston Pike, Suite 230, Knoxville, TN 37919 (Rick was one of the oldest known adults to live with Cystic Fibroses.) Special thank you to the nurses at Knoxville Cystic Fibrosis Clinic, who always went above and beyond for Rick, and to his sister, Linda Harris, who lovingly helped his family care for him during the final weeks of his life. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 pm. Pastor John Sexton officiating. www.weaverfuneralservices.com.
