|
|
|
Richard Vincent Farr
Maryville - Richard Vincent Farr, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on December 7, 1942 in New England. He was a talented builder and had a successful career at the Knoxville News-Sentinel before becoming an entrepreneur. He started his own computer board repair company called D.A.R.T., named after his children. With a large and loving heart, he adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Service was his passion, whether with the Empty Stocking Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Overseas missions, or ETTAC, along with many other community projects. He volunteered as a baseball coach and band booster for his 4 children. One of his greatest joys as a father was running the Heritage High School Concession Stand during football games. He loved a good Chinese buffet and his favorite food was lobster. He and his wife of 24 years, Shirley, and their sweet pets had many adventures with special friends. He taught his children to explore the world through traveling and sampling different ethnic foods. His favorite job in retirement was in the Sweet Shoppe at Dollywood where he ran the taffy machine and loved talking to the families and giving out free taffy.
He was preceded in death by his father Colonel Richard Farr U.S. Army, and his mother Elizabeth Vincent Farr Anderson. Survivors include his wife Shirley Porter Farr, step-father George Anderson, sisters Susan (David) Sinclair of Florida and Debbie (Ken) Clark of New Hampshire, children: Debbie (Michael) Headrick of Powell, Angela (Rev. Mitchell) King of Hiddenite, NC, Richard (Ginger) Farr of Knoxville, and Tracey (Shane) Tymon of Alcoa, several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, stepchildren: Michael (Tanya) Daves, and Scott (Josie) Daves,, and several step-grandchildren and great grand children. He was also blessed with many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, it was his desire for donations to be made to the Blount County Humane Society.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 7th, from 2-4 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4:00 p.m. at Partnership Christian Church, 323 Partnership Parkway, Maryville, TN.
Special thanks to the entire staff of Morning View Transitional Care Center for the excellent care administered to this kind Husband, Daddy, and Poppy.
Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244,
www.CremationByGrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 6 to July 7, 2019