Richard Walter Cooper
Knoxville - Richard Walter Cooper, age 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully at Beverly Park Hospice Care Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Preceded in death by father Monroe Frances Cooper, mother Eula Elizabeth Martin, brother Gary Frances Cooper. Survived by his wife of 56 years Peggy Hopson Cooper, daughters Cathy Cooper-Brown (Johnny) and Melissa Irwin, son Richard A. Cooper "Richie", grandchildren Dennis (Emily) Bunch, Elizabeth-Dani (Chris) Decker, Lucas Miller, Chelsie Cooper, Matthew Irwin and Ashley (Johnson) Irwin; great grandchildren Miss Lola, Sir Henry Decker and Adam Johnson Jr; several brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Special thanks to Betty and Mike Surber and Jack Bailey for their gracious friendship. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Family and friends will meet 1:15pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 1:30pm interment. Pallbearers: Richie Cooper, Dennis Bunch, Johnny Brown, Jerrett Brown, and Jack Bailey. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019