Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Life Event Center
1404 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN
Richard Wilbur Bishop Jr.


1959 - 2019
Richard Wilbur Bishop Jr. Obituary
Richard Wilbur Bishop, Jr.

Maryville - Richard Wilbur Bishop, Jr., age 60 of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Richard was a beloved husband, father, stepfather, brother, and friend. He was well-respected by all. Family was the most important to him, and he made everyone feel like his family. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, boating, traveling, and most of all he enjoyed living life to its fullest. An inspiring leader, Richard motivated everyone that encountered him professionally and personally. He spent over 40 years of success in the financial/insurance industry, receiving countless honors, awards, and recognitions. He was very generous with his time and resources to all. He never met a stranger. Richard was the Knoxville Area Chairman for 6 years and a Diamond Life Sponsor with Ducks Unlimited. He volunteered many hours over 24 years to raising awareness and resources for conservation efforts with the charitable organization. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn & Richard Wilbur Bishop, Sr., and his nephew, Timothy Sauls. Survivors include: the Love of his Life and Best Friend, his Wife, Michelle Bishop; Daughters & Son-in-law, Mallory & Craig Smith, Madison Bishop, Alexis Eineke, and Brittany Eineke; Sisters & Brothers-in-law, Donna & Bob Sauls and Alicia & Jeff Haley; Father-in-law & Mother-in-law, Bill & Tessie Blews; Mother of his Children, Lisa Bishop; Lifelong Friend, Don Stultz; numerous nieces and nephews; and also his cherished Dogs, Sadie (his Champion Retriever), MaeMae, Sophie, and Charlee. Family will receive friends from 2:00PM until 3:00PM, followed by a reception and Celebration of Richard's Life on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
