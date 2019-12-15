|
Richard "Dick" Williams
Knoxville - Richard "Dick" Earl Williams, 88 passed away at his home on December 11, 2019. Born in Campton, Kentucky on December 10, 1931, he was the son of Darley E. Williams and Gertrude Cox Williams. Dick was an early resident of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and a graduate of Oak Ridge High School in 1949. After serving in the US Army during the Korean War, Dick attended the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1961 with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
Initially, working for the U.S. Air Force trouble shooting electrical problems in aircraft was a job he truly enjoyed. Dick worked as an engineer on "Puff the Magic Dragon", the Douglas AC-47 Spooky gunship used during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
His survivors include his wife of 70 years, Muriel Johnston Williams, his children Marty Williams, Susan Williams Creasman, and Richard A. Williams, two grandchildren, two great granddaughters, and siblings Sandra Williams Butturff and Ron Williams. Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Williams Catt.
In keeping with the family wishes, cremation is planned and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests supporting Wreaths across America Knoxville, Tennessee.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019