Richard "Tim" Wilson
Seymour - Richard "Tim" Timothy Wilson, age 63, of Knoxville, TN, met his Lord and Savior on July 17, 2020 after a brief illness with his loving daughters by his bedside. Tim was a member of and taught Sunday School at Sugarloaf Baptist Church for many years. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Denso manufacturing for 15 years. Prior to working at Denso, he was employed at the former Cherokee Mills. Tim enjoyed being outdoors and working in his garden, he also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Tim had waiting for him with open arms on the other side of Eternity, his Father, Thomas Elijah Wilson.
He leaves behind to cherish his loving memories his two dedicated daughters, Samantha (Patrick) Strzelecki, Melissa (David) Davis; grandchildren, Christian Anthony Davis, Caroline Elaina Davis, Holland Marie Strzelecki, and one more expected, Oliver Atticus Elijah Strzelecki and numerous close friends and family.
Tim's family will receive friends at Sugarloaf Baptist Church, 636 Sugarloaf Rd. Seymour, TN 37865, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm with Pastor David Newman to officiate the service. Family and friends will gather once more for graveside services at Smoky Mt. Memory Gardens, 220 Emert St. Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00am with full military honors rendered to Tim. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
